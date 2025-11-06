Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,497 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Portland General Electric worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of POR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

