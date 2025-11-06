Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,956 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,324 shares of company stock worth $994,902 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1%

ETR stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.