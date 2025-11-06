Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 132,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $779,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

