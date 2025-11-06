Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 132,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $779,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Stock Performance
NYSE:RIO opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.