Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,051 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,051 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Insight Enterprises worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,377,000 after buying an additional 138,914 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,891,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 88,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 55,070 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.