Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $280.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average is $266.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

