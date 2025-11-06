Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $58.12 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores worth $58,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $525.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.08 and a 52-week high of $572.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

