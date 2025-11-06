Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

