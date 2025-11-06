Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $44,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $155,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5,894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 998,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after buying an additional 981,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.