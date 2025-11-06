Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

