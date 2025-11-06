Analyzing Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Nitches shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nitches and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitches N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Sportswear 3 5 2 0 1.90

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nitches and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Nitches.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nitches and Columbia Sportswear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.42 billion 0.84 $223.27 million $3.31 15.82

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

Volatility & Risk

Nitches has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Nitches on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

