Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,351,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,557,296. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

