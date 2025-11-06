Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 954 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $284.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

