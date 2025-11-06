American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $179.43 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.