American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

