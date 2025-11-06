Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $70.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $70,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

