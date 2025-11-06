Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Able Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.1%

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

