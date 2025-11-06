Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,140 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Able Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.