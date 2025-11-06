Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,819 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

