Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $185.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.