Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.