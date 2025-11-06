Able Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $55,491,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS JMST opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.