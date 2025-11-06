Able Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,669,000 after acquiring an additional 71,604 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

