Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,002 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

