Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,861 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.