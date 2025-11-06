Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,861 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
