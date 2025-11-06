A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEN. BTIG Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

