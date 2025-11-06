7,121 Shares in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Acquired by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 49.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the sale, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,919.96. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

