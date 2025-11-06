700 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,668,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $445.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.