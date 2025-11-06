4,263 Shares in UiPath, Inc. $PATH Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UiPath by 508.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UiPath by 852.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,544.72. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

