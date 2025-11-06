401 Shares in Novanta Inc. $NOVT Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 214,374 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 979,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,338,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after buying an additional 141,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT stock opened at $132.48 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $184.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novanta currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

