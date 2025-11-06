358 Shares in Acuity, Inc. $AYI Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Acuity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 525.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 31.7% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AYI opened at $363.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.85. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $375.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

