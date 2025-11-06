3,389 Shares in QXO, Inc. $QXO Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QXO by 146.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 bought a new stake in QXO during the first quarter valued at $118,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QXO by 617.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,241 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital boosted its position in QXO by 127.8% during the second quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,116,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 626,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QXO by 189.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 583,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. QXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QXO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price objective on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.