32,845 Shares in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPLT. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $141.95 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $157.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

