2,280 Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,437,000 after buying an additional 174,645 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 386,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,641,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.78.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 192.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

