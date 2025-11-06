214 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Murphy USA by 712.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $366.03 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

