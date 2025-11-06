175,990 Shares in iShares Europe ETF $IEV Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 665,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 289,228 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 94,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $12,411,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

