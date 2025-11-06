1,415 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IYW opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.75. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

