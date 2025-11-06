1,185 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.62%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,792,046.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,723. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

