1,159 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $295.20 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

