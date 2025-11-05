Zacks Research Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Strong-Buy

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,516.41. The trade was a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,380.11. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,733 shares of company stock worth $2,298,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,347,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

