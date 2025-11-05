Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for BlackRock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will earn $46.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $45.52. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $47.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $14.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $51.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $14.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $58.67 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,299.29.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,059.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,066.38. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

