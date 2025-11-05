Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 4,915.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.