World Investment Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

