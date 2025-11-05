World Investment Advisors Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $628.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $844.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

