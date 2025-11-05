World Investment Advisors Has $231,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $124,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,055,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,721,000 after buying an additional 1,133,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,681,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,281,000 after buying an additional 1,000,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

