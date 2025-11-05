World Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

