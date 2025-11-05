Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $257,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,704. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

