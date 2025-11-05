Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Winland Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $3.57. Winland Electronics shares last traded at $3.7250, with a volume of 2,538 shares traded.
Winland Electronics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.
About Winland Electronics
Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.
