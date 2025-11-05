William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AMP

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $39.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $38.65. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $42.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.20 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $452.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.