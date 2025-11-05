William Blair Boosts Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $23.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.80. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $455.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.62.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,330 shares of company stock worth $772,030. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.