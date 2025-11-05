What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Polaris FY2025 Earnings?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Polaris Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE PII opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Polaris by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.13%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.